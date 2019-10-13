Bhopal: FDA collects samples from sweets shop

BHOPAL: Cracking a whip at sweets shops on Sharad Purnima, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) collected varieties of sweets prepared by mawa and chena from sweets shops in the state capital on Sunday.

FDA had deployed two teams—one in old city and other in new Bhopal. One team collected samples from Chhola and other places while other team collected from sweets outlets of Bagmugalia.

Samples of Chhena Rasgula, Chamcham were collected from Babuji sweets and Hari Restaurant sweets in Chhola while in Bagmughalia, milk cake collected from Milan Sweets (11-Mills), badam barfi, mawa katli, and mawa laddoos from Krishna Sweets.

Similarly, teams collected the samples of sweets from various sweets shops. During the Ganesh utsav, FDA team had collected besan laddoos. And now the FDA team collected Mawa and Chena sweets on Sharad purnima.

FDA senior officer DK Verma said, “People purchase more the sweets of mawa and chena on Sharad Purnima. So we have collected samples of sweets on Sharad Purnima. Action will be continued in Karwa Chauth and Diwali festival. There were chances of adulteration of sweets on Sharad Purnima. So FDA made two teams to check substandard and adulterated sweets in the market.”