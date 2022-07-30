Bhopal: Fake call centre busted, four held from Delhi for cheating more than 40 people

Representative Image | Photo: Pixabay

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Cyber crime police Bhopal have arrested four persons for cheating more than 40 people in the name of providing Mudra loan, said the police on Saturday. The crooks operated a fake call centre in New Delhi and targeted unemployed youths and people seeking loans. They would post messages on social media platforms claiming to provide assistance for getting loans, said deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sumit Sharma, Ravi Singh and Mohit Kayshap – all graduates. The fourth accused Jai Prashant Verma is a class 12th passout. The fraudsters had cheated more than 40 people across the country including Madhya Pradesh, the officer told the media here.

He further said that police had received a complaint from Kushum Devi, a resident of Bhopal, alleging that she was duped of Rs 30,110 in the name of processing Mudra loan.

On the promise of providing a loan under Mudra scheme, the fraudsters had taken an amount from the woman for registration, processing and file preparation. The police had registered a case under section 419 and 420 of IPC against the unknown people and started the investigations.

With the help of a technical team, the cops zeroed in on the crooks and a team of seven people was formed to nab the accused.

The police raided a flat situated in Mangolpuri area of New Delhi from where a fake call centre was operated. The callers lured the people offering loans under Mudra and other schemes.