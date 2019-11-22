Bhopal: Extra coaches to be added in 12 trains for Ijtima

BHOPAL: Railways have made elaborate arrangement by adding extra coaches in General compartment in 12 trains on daily basis for Ijtima devotees to return from November 25 and onwards.

The facilities will continue for four days. It will be effective from November 25 to November 27 at Bhopal Railway station. Facilities has been provided for smooth, hassle free and convenient exit of devotee from state capital.

On November 25, extra coach will added to Narmada Express (18233) from Bhopal to Bilaspur, Ahilyanagari Express (22645) from Bhopal to Trivandrum, Mangla Express(12618) from Bhopal to Ernakulum.

On November 26, coach extra coach will added to Dadar –Bereli Express(14313) from, Bhopal to Bareli, Lucknow –Chennai Express(16094) from Bhopal to Chennai, Dakshin Express(12722) from Bhopal to Hyderabad, Samta Express(12808) from Bhopal to Vishakhapatnam, Dehradun –Madurai Express(12688) from Bhopal to Madaurai, and Mangla Express(12618) from Bhopal to Ernakulum.

On November 27, Yashwantpur-Gorakhpur Express (12592) from Bhopal to Gorakhpur, Dakshin Express (12722) from Bhopal to Hyderabad and Mangla Express(12618) from Bhopal to Ernakulum will have facilities of extra coaches for Ijtima devotees.

However, 22 trains are passing through Bhopal for Ijtima devotees. Similarly, 400 buses have been pressed for road transportation for the devotees. Administration is working round the clock to ensure the all facilities for the participants in Ijtima global congregation.