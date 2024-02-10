Bhopal: Externed Listed Criminal Booked Under NSA | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police on Friday arrested a listed criminal who had been externed by the police and was found within the city limits, the police said. They added that he had been directed by the police to stay away from the city limits of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Sehore and Raisen but he flouted the orders.

Listed criminal Nafees alias Ansari was externed. On Friday, the police received a tip-off about him standing near his house in Ashoka Garden. The police rushed to the spot. On witnessing their arrival, Nafees tried to flee but was detained. He was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and taken into custody by the police.

Bhopal: 4 Who Killed Woman In Ayodhya Nagar Held In 24 Hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police have arrested all four accused 24 hours after they killed her and had fled, police said.

The accused have been identified as Golu Chadhar, Chhotu Chadhar, Mohan Chadhar and Raj Chadhar. They had killed a woman residing in their neighbourhood, named Saroj on Wednesday, over a dispute that involved her child playing on cricket ground located in the area. The accused had also attacked Saroj’s brothers Vicky and Virendra who are undergoing treatment at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

The police said that the all the four accused had thrashed Saroj’s son, while he was playing cricket at a ground located near his house on Tuesday, after which Saroj had lodged an complaint against them.

They were arrested. After getting bail on Wednesday, the enraged accused barged in Saroj’s house, where she and her brothers were present. The accused attacked the trio with sharp-edged weapons and fled. On the complaint of Saroj’s husband Vinod, the police sifted through CCTV footages and traced the accused from different localities within 24 hours.

Bhopal: Three Booked For Stabbing Youth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a dispute between two groups while playing cricket, three persons allegedly stabbed a youth in Jahangirabad on Thursday. The trio was booked on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother on Friday.

The police said that the complainant, Junaid Khan, told the police that at around 4 pm on Thursday, his brother Saad called him up and asked him to come to the ground near JJ marriage hall in Jahangirabad. Some of Saad’s friends were present there too.

When Junaid enquired about the matter, Saad said he had an argument with another youth named Javed, who was planning to thrash him. Junaid was discussing the issue with Saad, during which Javed arrived at the scene along with two of his friends and stabbed Saad with a knife. Saad tried shielding himself, during which he sustained stab wounds on his left hand. Javed fled from the spot, while threatening Saad of dire consequences.

Saad was given primary treatment at a hospital. A probe was launched in the matter.