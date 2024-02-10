Bhopal: Ailing Woman Kills Self In Nishatpura | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 44-year-old woman committed suicide at her house in Nishatpura on Thursday evening. The case was registered on Friday morning.

The deceased was Savitri Singh lived with her husband Chandan and children. Her daughter came back home after taking Class 12 board exam on Thursday evening. She went to her room to sleep, while her brother left for tuition.

When she woke up at 7 pm, she went to her mother’s room on upstairs to find her hanging to ceiling of the room. She immediately informed her father, who rushed home and reported the incident to police. The police have questioned Chandan and children. The police learnt that Savitri was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. No suicide note was recovered.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mudit Shrivastava of Bhopal will walk up to Nepal for world peace and harmony. The World Social Forum is organising an international conference, From Gandhi to Buddha: Towards World Peace, in Kathmandu, Nepal, from February 15 to February 19.

During foot march, 40,000 activists from around the world will take part. Prior to this, Mudita took part in similar events earlier.

A delegation of 200 social workers from India led by PV Rajgopal, former vice-chairman of the Gandhi Peace Foundation, in New Delhi, will undertake this journey. On the occasion, international dialogue sessions will be held on peace, goodwill and justice in the world.