Bhopal: 2 SIMI Activists On Hunger Strike Hospitalised | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two of the four Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists, who are on a hunger strike in Bhopal Central Jail, have been admitted to JP Hospital after their health deteriorated.

Four SIMI activists, including Abu Faizal, Qamrudin, Kamran and Shivali have been on a hunger strike for various demands—newspaper supply, access to library, watch and permission for mass Namaj.

All are facing capital punishment to life imprisonment. Abu Faizal is an accused in Khandwa jail break, while others are accused in other criminal activities.

They were on hunger strike for a long time. When their health deteriorated, they fainted. They were administered glucose through a drip. When they gained consciousness, they removed the drip. The jail administration then wrote a letter to the state government for hospitalisation of the SIMI activists.

Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangare said, “Initially the four were taken to the jail hospital but later on, Abu Faizal and Qamruddin were admitted to JP Hospital amidst tight security after their ketone percentage increased in urine. Abu Faizal is facing imprisonment till life, while Qamruddin and Shivali are facing capital punishment.”

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed at JP Hospital.