Bhopal: Reckless Hatchback Claims Student’s Life | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 10 at a private school in the city, died after the bike he was sitting on, was rammed by a hatchback in TT Nagar area of the city on late Wednesday night, the police said.

They added that two of his friends were also sitting on the bike, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A search is on for the accused driver. As per TT Nagar police, the boy who died in the incident has been identified as Ram Vilas Busariya (16). He was a student of Class 10 at a private school in the city and also used to work as a private employee.

At around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, he was heading towards his home on a bike, on which his friends Aman and Vishal were riding pillion. Near Panchsheel Nagar, their bike was rammed by a speeding hatchback.

The trio sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to JP hospital, from where they were referred to Hamidia Hospital. Ram was declared brought dead, while his friends survived the accident and undergoing treatment.