Bhopal: Exercise your rights, remember your duties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Constitution gives every citizen equal status and expects them to exercise and fulfil their fundamental rights and duties respectively, said Principal District and Session Judge Giri Bala Singh.

Singh was speaking in a seminar on The Role of The State in protecting the Spirit of Constitution at Gyan Vigyan Bhawan in Barkatullah University here on Saturday. The Department of Legal Education and Research of the University organised the event to mark the 73rd National Constitution Day.

Singh was chief guest in the event. She explained the role of the state in the current civil society and the importance of the rule of law and the citizens of the society.

Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar was a special guest. He explained how a common man helps society by following the law and can spread social awareness.

Vice-Chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor SK Jain appealed to every citizen to behave according to the rule of law and also to be aware of their own responsibility. He told the law students that they were its ambassadors. “We should rise above the feeling of 'I' and fulfil our social responsibilities with the feeling of 'we',” he said.

Besides, an essay writing competition on Bhartiya Loktantra ki Janani and the winners were felicitated. Students also staged a street play on child rights and child abuse