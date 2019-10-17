Bhopal: EOW to question ex-principal secretary Vivek Aggarwal

BHOPAL: A company, which had participated in the tender process of Smart City Development Corporation, had filed complaint against tender process. The Economic Offences Wing, which is investigating the company’s role has called former principal secretary Vivek Aggarwal for questioning.

The Economic Offences Wing has registered complaint against the then principal secretary of Urban Development Department Vivek Aggarwal and officials of Smart City Development Corporation (SCDC) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to probe the tender giving irregularities. In the tender process BSNL, HECL, HP, Tech M, Vipro, UST Global and LNT participated.

What has come to fore is that out of seven companies, HP had got the tender. One of the companies had filed petition in High Court against tender process but withdrew the petition.

The EOW wanted to know what made the company to withdraw the petition. It was informed that the same company became partner of HP and withdrew the petition.

The same company had quoted less price in the tender. It would have won the petition had it contested the case in the court.

The EOW has started serving notices to officials involved in the irregularities and will record their statements. Among them is Vivek Aggarwal.