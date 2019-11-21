Bhopal: EOW registers FIR against office bearers of St Jude Housing Society

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing has registered the FIR against the office bearers of the St Jude Housing Society. The members of the society had duped the money of the plot seekers.

St JHS had lured the Christian families by claiming that they are constructing a site in Savania Onkara on 16 acres. The members of the Society had duped the investors of over Rs 1.10 crore.

EOW registered the case against seven accused of the case: ex-PRO Anad Mutugal, Vipin Topo- his wife Abha and his sister Clara Kranti,- Roy John Thatta, Manis K Mathews and the computer operator Ajmal Singh Meena among others.

The case has been registered under sections 420,409,467,468,471,120-B and corruption Act.

The plot seekers deposited the instalments from 2009-2016, but the society failed to get any plots registered in their names. Over 377 such people deposited the instalments.

The Vipin Topo is a government servant and also a business partner of the society. When the plot seekers became aware that Topo had skilfully registered the land in the name of his wife they objected as according to norms the land should have been registered in Society’s name.

Not only this, he allegedly made deposits of over Rs 1 crore in the account of his sister between 2009 and 2011.

One Manis K Mathews who is claimed to be the principal of a school had received Rs 12.50 lakh in his account.

The EOW has a notice to the 12 complainants to register their statements. After the investigations the EOW will include more names in the FIR. EOW will conduct raids and arrest the accused, said a source.

Real culprits are being saved: Mutugal

The PRO Anand Mutugal informed Free Press that the case registered against him is a false case. He claimed, “Those involved in the scam and in the irregularity are not named in the FIR.” He also claimed that he is been blackmailed by some of the people who are involved in the case and he had filed the complaint to the police.