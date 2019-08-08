Bhopal: EOW probe reveals names of new companies, farmers

BHOPA: The Economic Offences Wing probe has revealed names of new companies and farmers related to the corruption case involving money to the tune of Rs 48 crore.

The case pertains to the construction of sewerage plant in Indore and contract for laying out pipelines.

Names of two more companies which had transferred the money into the account of the farmers has come to the fore. As the EOW has registered the preliminary enquire (PE) into the alleged bribery money on Tuesday.

The EOW DG, KN Tiwari said that our probe has found that Sainath and Global constructions had transferred the amount which was transferred by the two companies Nagarjun Constructions and Simplex Infrastructure.

The probe was conducted on the basis of the documents that were recovered from the house of Mukesh Sharma, during the raid of IT in the year 2008. In first investigation it was found that 13 farmers were given money to purchase land in Bhopal.

In the light of new information the number of farmers has increased to 15. The amount was transferred through the Demand Draft prepared on the names of the farmers.

The DDs were deposited in the accounts opened in the District Cooperative Bank Dabra, the probe has also revealed two more banks in which the amount has been deposited.

The District Cooperative Bank Bhitarwar and UCO Bank Dabra, in these banks the money is deposited and the farmers had used the amount to buy the land.