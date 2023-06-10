Bhopal: Engineering Student Dupes Four Juniors Of Rs 5L

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of a private engineering college of the city who belongs to Bihar duped four of his juniors of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of depositing his college fee, by cooking a false story of his parents ailing with a serious disease, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the accused has fled to Bihar and a case has been registered against him.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) BP Singh told Free Press that complainant Ajinkya Ingalkar (20) was a student at a private engineering college located in Patel Nagar of Bhopal. He approached the police on Thursday, stating that he had formed a good friendship with other students identified as Tushar, Vikas Yadav, Paras Trivedi and a senior named Nitin Sinha.

On April 28, 2022, Sinha approached Ingalkar and his friends, stating that his parents were suffering from a serious disease due to which he was facing financial crunch. On the same pretext, he borrowed Rs 1.77 lakh from Ingalkar, Rs 52,005 from Tushar, Rs 50,000 from Trivedi and Rs 2.10 lakh from Yadav.

Later, when all the four friends learnt that Sinha had cooked up a false story, they asked him to return their money. He refused and fled after which all the four friends approached the police.

A case has been registered against Sinha and efforts are on to trace him, SHO Singh said.