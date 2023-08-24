Bhopal: Encroachment In River Catchment WRD’s Drones Begins Mapping 33.3 Metre Periphery Of Kaliasot | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Water Resources Department (WRD) has begun measuring the 33.3 meter periphery of Kaliasot River with an objective to identify the illegal constructions and encroachments on the catchment area.

The department has deployed drones for the mapping purposes. National Green Tribunal (NGT), on August 18, had instructed the state government to measure 33.3 meter periphery of the Kaliasot river to ascertain illegal constructions on the riverbed within the said range.

Farmhouses and other commercial establishments constructed on the river bank within 33.3 mt range of the river are under the scanner.

On Thursday, the team of WRD began taking measurements from various angles. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) TT Nagar Anshul Khare told Free Press, “Following the NGT order, the WRD team has started the process of measuring 33.3 meter from the Riverbed.”

Dr SC Pandey, who had filed a petition in NGT, said, “Riverbed width varies from place to place. It happens to be minimum at the origin and gradually it widens with the flow of the river.

At Kaliasot dam, it is 80 meter and it increases up to 90 meter with flow. But unfortunately, the builders have shown 45 meter at origin and then they went ahead with constructions on Kaliasot river bank.”