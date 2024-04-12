Bhopal: Eid No Different From Diwali Or Holi For These Hindu Families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some Hindu families in the city celebrate Eid with mirth and merriment like their Muslim brethrens. And they have been doing this for decades because Eid is no different from Diwali or Holi for them. They wear new clothes and enjoy special delicacies to celebrate the festival. On the eve of Eid, they shared with the Free Press how and why they celebrate the festival.

Never felt any difference

Like many other government officers, my father, who was the first director, information of Madhya Pradesh, had shifted to Bhopal from Nagpur in 1956. Families of many officers lived in Professor Colony. And there we celebrated Eid and Holi and Diwali together. We didn’t feel any difference between festivals or this or that faith. We didn’t feel that by celebrating Eid we were doing something great, something different. We internalised all these things. And that is why, to date, sewaiyan are cooked at my place on Eid and I fast on one day during Ramzan. I feel that by doing so I join those who are praying for world peace and happiness.

-Meera Das, architect and art historian

Potluck Iftars

Every Eid, we buy new clothes and sheer korma is cooked at our place. We also hold potluck Iftar parties during Ramzan. Everyone brings one dish and we all have a great time. Some of us fast and some don’t but that hardly matters. We visit our friends on Eid. I was born and brought up in Bhopal and the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb Bhopal is known for, unconsciously became a part of my persona. For me, all festivals were for everyone. There was nothing Hindu or Muslim about festivals. My parents even kept roza. I don’t keep fast but for me Eid is as much my festival as Diwali.

-Nikita Delouri, advocate

Extended family

I am married into a family that hails from old Bhopal and I have been celebrating Eid for 30 years now. Through my years, I saw that irrespective of any religion, everyone has similar colours of joy and sadness, accomplishments and fears, recreations and mournings. People of all religions are my family. Eid is a reason to rejoice for some in my extended family and I join them. I visit them with sevaiyan and sweets.

-Pratiksha Narang, business person

Cooking Muzaffar

My mother was the founder principal of Kamla Nehru Girls School and has many Muslim friends. And in South TT Nagar where we resided we had many Muslim neighbours. In our family, Eid was always celebrated in a grand manner. As a child, every festival meant new clothes and delicacies for us. And Eid was no different. Even today we celebrate Eid at our home. Seviyan is cooked and we visit our Muslim friends on the next day. My wife Deepali has learnt how to cook Muzaffar (an Eid delicacy) and this year I am also looking forward to enjoying it.

-Sunil Shukla, filmmaker and social activist