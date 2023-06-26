Bhopal: Effigy Of Nath Burnt By GGP Workers In Chhindwara And Betul For Passing Comment On Gond Tribal Seats

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effigy of former chief minister Kamal Nath was torched by members of Gondwana Gantantra Party and Gond tribals in Chhindwara and Betul on Sunday.

A video surfaced on social media, in which the ex-CM was seen commenting on the numbers of the seats, which are affected by Gond tribal voters. The video, it is claimed, was shot on June 15 while answering media queries.

The national president of Rastriya Kranti Morcha Devran Bhalawi has submitted the complaint to Kotwali police station in Chhindwara that they would burn the effigy of ex-CM Nath for giving controversial statement against Gond community.

The BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that on Sunday, the members of the community took out the rally and later burnt the effigy of Nath in Chhindwara and also in Betul.