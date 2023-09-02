Bhopal: ‘Dushyant Changed The Way, Manners Of Presenting Ghazal’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alok Tyagi, son of poet Dushyant Kumar says that his father changed the way and manners of presenting ghazal. He was speaking on the inaugural day of the three-day ‘Dushyant Jayanti 2023’ at Dushyant Smarak Pandulipi Sangrahalaya on Friday.

Tyagi who was a special guest at the event said that his father Dushyant left the familiar field of poetry and took a risky step towards Ghazal. “At that time I saw a radical change in my father. That step made him immortal,” he added.

Chief guest, Ghazalkar Hare Ram Samip said that Dushyant is the identity of Hindi Ghazal. Poet Sardar Sukhraj, who translated Dushyant's ghazals into Gurmukhi language, underlined the greatness he felt while translating Dushyant's nuances.

Writer and critic Vijay Bahadur Singh, who has edited Bhavani Prasad Mishra Rachnavali, Dushyant Kumar Rachnavali and Nanddulare Vajpayee Rachnavali, said from the chair that “Dushyant became a ghazalkaar in the venture of giving voice to the people. “He did not write ghazals to be a ghazal writer.”

The event began with a one-minute silence in memory of Dushyant and founder of the museum Rajurkar Raj. Convenor Suresh Patwa threw light on the contribution of Rajurkar for the museum. Ghanshyam Maithil conducted the event.

Museum secretary Karuna Rajurkar presented Dushyant's song "Zindagi Ne Kar Liya Swikar Ab To Path Yehi Hai…’. Vishakha Rajurkar recited Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena’s poem on Dushyant ‘Wah Sab Kutchh Paa Lena Chahta Tha…’.

