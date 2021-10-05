Bhopal: Durga puja pandals to get electricity at domestic rate

BHOPAL: Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has made elaborate arrangements for metered temporary power connection to Durga Puja Utsav Samitis (committees) for pandals, according to officials.

Electricity supply will be made at domestic rate and accordingly, Utsav samitis will have to deposit security money. Power department is ready to supply uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja.

Utsav Samiti are expected to get receipts by depositing security money in advance after accessing power load. Samitis have to apply in a given format at the nearest power sub-station with assessment by licensed electricity contractor. They will have to give assurance that they will not use or draw more power than the mentioned in format otherwise, it may lead to load shedding, damage of transformers due to over draw of power. Action may be taken against Utsav Samitis (committees) and licensed contractors in case of power drawn un-authorised away.

The puja committees have been asked to make their pandals as open and possible so that visitors may have a glance of the Goddess and the decorations from outside without crowding. The committees have also been asked to share their plans for crowd management during the peak hours.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:12 PM IST