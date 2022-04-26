Bhopal: Drug peddling and change in crime pattern big challenge, says Ex-CBI director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The law enforcement agencies should work hard to end drug addiction in the society, said the former CBI director Rishi Shukla while addressing the first national conference on Drug and Law Enforcement organised at Central Academy for Police Training here on Monday.

At the conference, topics related to drug law enforcement was discussed, mainly the problem of border guarding forces, the problem of inter-agency coordination, investigation, the situation of drugs at the global level. Awareness against drugs was also discussed.

He spoke on NDPS Act and challenges in its enforcement in the country. He also talked about crime patterns and social dynamics related to drug abuses in his address.

The inaugural session of the conference was addressed by academy director Pawan Srivastava, director general, Narcotics Control Bureau, SN Pradhan. Retired director general of police NK Tripathi also delivered the keynote address.

Assistant director of CAPT Surendra Singh told Free Press that about 150 delegates from all over the country participated. Officials from deputy superintendent of police to additional director general of police, assistant prosecution to director prosecution officers, Judges, NCB officers, coast guard, border security force, Assam Rifles, Central Board of Narcotics, United Nations Office on Drug Control officials participated in the conference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:18 AM IST