Bhopal: Don’t be part of celebration, agitation: Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, interacting with media on Saturday, urged people of state not to take part in celebrations or agitations on the verdict of the Supreme Court. All people respect the verdict of the Court on the Ram Temple, he said.

Nath said there should be no politics in this matter. Politics should not be a part of religion and it is wrong to bring religious matters into politics. He said all political parties had declared that they would respect the decision of the Supreme Court.

Nath said Police would decide about law and order for three days as per its discretion. He said the state registered total peace except some minor incidents. Nath said police arrangements would continue like this as of now.

Nath said he had cancelled his Indore tour on Sunday and he would stay in Bhopal .

Spoke with Amit Shah on phone: Kamal Nath said he spoke to Union home minister Amit Shah on phone. Nath said that Shah offered him central assistance but he refused. Police have made preparations for long time which helped in maintaining peace across the state.