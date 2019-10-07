Bhopal: Doctors continue protest, demand removal of dean

BHOPAL: The harassment of a junior doctor inside her room at Hamidia Hospital triggered a protest on Saturday that continued on Sunday as well.

The medicos are not in a mood to relent easily and they are bent on removal of their dean Aruna Kumar. They assembled in the auditorium of the hospital to demand action in harassment of a junior doctor and also for removal of the dean Gandhi Medical College (GMC).

On Saturday following the information of harassment the doctors started a protest which lasted till 2 am on Sunday night and in morning they again assembled in the campus auditorium.

A 27-year-old doctor was harassed in her hostel room and was also robbed off her valuables. On this the doctors alleged the dean is not attentive towards the safety of the girls in the campus.

They also alleged that the authorities have not been interested in stepping up the safety of inmates at Hamidia Hospital hostel. The dean of Hamidia Hospital- Kumar held a meeting with doctors on Sunday to get them to return to work.

The doctors said the security in the hospital should be stepped up and the accused who harassed the girl be arrested. They alleged there have been several incidents of thefts but till date the dean has not done nothing about it.

City Superintendent of police (CSP) Shahjahanabad Nagendra Pateriya said cops were pressed into action to control any untoward incident in the campus. He said the accused yet to be identified and we are probing the case.