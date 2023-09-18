Bhopal: DNA Of Congress And Tribals Is Same: Nath

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said he trusts the tribal community the most and was sure that it would help Congress to return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

" Tribals and Congress have the same DNA and I trust them the most... If you (Tribals) give us your full support, then no one can stop the Congress from forming the government in Madhya Pradesh. I trust you the most," said the PCC chief while addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Balidan Diwas' at Manas Bhawan here on Monday.

Nath paid tributes to the tribal martyrs Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah.

Saying that Nath was like one of then, a tribal, the former minister Omkar Singh Markam raised the slogans, “Shikarpur ke Wasi Hai, Kamal Nath Adivasi Hai”- (The ex-CM resides in village Shkarpura of Chhindwara district). Markam further said that he has given ‘certificate of tribal’ to Nath based on his actions, as tribal identity can be determined by both birth and Karma (deeds).

BJP destroyed Panchayati Raj system: Nath

In the last 18 years, the BJP government has destroyed the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state that were instituted by the Congress government, said PCC chief. He was addressing the meeting of Rashtriya Sarpanch Sangh, here on Monday. Nath promised to restore the power of sarpanch, deputy sarpanch and of panch when Congress returns to power in the state.