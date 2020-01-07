Bhopal: Discom employees to strike work today

BHOPAL: About 1.5 million power employees and engineers across the country will resort to one day Strike on 08 January against the proposed amendment in Electricity Act 2003 by Union government to facilitate the privatisation of power supply.

Government of India's decision to amend the Act would adversely affect farmers and weaker sections across the country and the power ministry should immediately withdraw this move, said VKS Parihar General Secretary Madhya Pradesh Vidhut Mandal AbhiyantaSangh (MPVMAS).

Electricity employees would oppose the move of the central government to introduce multiple private supply licenses. The boycott will be under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) a umbrella organization power workers & engineers working in power sector.

Federation has termed the draft amendment to the Act very dangerous as the proposed changes were aimed at benefitting the big power companies.

The motive of the proposed bill is to create scope of business for private enterprises in power distribution without any investment.

The power ministry set aside the objections raised by the states to favour private companies. The draft amendment would result in steep hike in tariff.

The bill takes away the purview of state government and regulator by making it mandatory to implement the national tariff policy. This violates constitution of India as electricity is a concurrent subject.

The private companies would be given profitable segments like sale of electricity to major industry, commercial establishments, railways splitting from un-remunerative loss making segments like rural households and agricultural consumers.

Other main demands of power employees are implementation of old pension scheme, regularisation of all contract employees and regular recruitment, review of power purchase agreements in interest of common consumers.

Central government employees on strike today: All central government employees will remain on strike on Wednesday to protest against anti-people policies of the union government. Employees from banks, LIC, BSNL, Income Tax, Postal department and others will hold a protest rally pressing a 12 point demands from the central government. Among other major demands, minimum wage of Rs 21,000 and pension of Rs 10,000 are common among all departments.