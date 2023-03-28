Bhopal: Digvijaya taunts on BJP's top leaders' hawan seating, says,

Bhopal: It's poll year and also a season of jibes and swipes!
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, this time, taunted on the 'improper' way BJP top leaders performed hawan for their new office.
Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh retweeted BJP National President JP Nadda post, in which--Nadda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma were performing hawan for BJP's new office. Digvijaya captioned the retweet with, "These are the ‘Sanskar’ of Hindutva taught by Savarkar. The hosts are sitting on ‘ Asan’ while ‘Yagacharya’ and ‘Hawan Kund’ are below them. "
In no time, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra hit back, saying that "supporters of Babar are talking about the ‘ Sanskar’. Those who spoke about Hindu terrorism are trying to teach us culture."
