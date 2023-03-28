Bhopal: Digvijaya taunts on BJP's top leaders' hawan seating, says,

Bhopal: It's poll year and also a season of jibes and swipes!

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, this time, taunted on the 'improper' way BJP top leaders performed hawan for their new office.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh retweeted BJP National President JP Nadda post, in which--Nadda, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma were performing hawan for BJP's new office. Digvijaya captioned the retweet with, "These are the ‘Sanskar’ of Hindutva taught by Savarkar. The hosts are sitting on ‘ Asan’ while ‘Yagacharya’ and ‘Hawan Kund’ are below them. "

सावरकर के पढ़ाये हिंदुत्व के यही संस्कार हैं यजमान ऊंचे आसन पर, यज्ञाचार्य और हवन कुंड यजमान से नीचे। इसीलिए मैं हमेशा कहता हूँ हिन्दू सनातन धर्म और सावरकर का हिंदुत्व बिल्कुल अलग अलग है। @JPNadda जी आप तो मध्यप्रदेश की संस्कारधानी जबलपुर के दामाद हैं आपने ये गलती कैसे कर दी? https://t.co/ltGhysAwq1 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 28, 2023

In no time, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra hit back, saying that "supporters of Babar are talking about the ‘ Sanskar’. Those who spoke about Hindu terrorism are trying to teach us culture."