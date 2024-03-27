Bhopal: Digvijaya Is Enemy Of Water, Electricity & Road, Says CM Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took Congress Lok Sabha candidate and ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on target by accusing him of being an enemy of road, water and electricity. He also accused Singh of turning MP into a ‘bantadhar’ state.

Yadav was addressing Naari Shakti Vandan programme held in Binaganj in Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

He said Singh lost Bhopal Lok Sabha election by margin of 4 lakh votes in 2019. “People of Rajgarh are smarter than Bhopal,” he said to drum up support in favour of BJP candidate from Rajgarh Rodmal Nagar.

Talking about the scheme of around Rs 35,000 crore earmarked by his government for Rajgarh district, he said Singh was earlier CM but he did not bring a scheme to the region.

“This is because you have never focused on development. You love to become MP and a big leader of the country but you don’t like that water should reach every house and field,” he said referring to Digvijaya Singh.

Yadav said Singh had problems with Lord Ram. Congress and its ancestors never bothered about Ram’s birth place. Rather, Congress always tried to develop enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

All have welcomed the construction of Ram temple but not Singh. “Time has arrived to give a befitting reply to sin committed by Congress and its candidate,” he added.

Earlier, chief minister visited Sagar to participate in Bhai Dhuj programme.