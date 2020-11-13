Bhopal: Didn’t have money to pay fee, Goddess Laxmi came to help Srajal

Goddess Laxmi came to the rescue of a needy student of MA (Hindi literature), who didn’t have money to pay his fee. He decorated idols of Goddess Laxmi and started selling in a market.

Srajal Shukla, resident of Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district, took admission in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University in MA first year. However, ailing father and compelling circumstances did not leave him any money for fee. He came to Bhopal to get his admission confirmed. But left with no choice, he used his natural skills to earn fast bucks to deposit the fee.

“I bought some idols of Goddess Laxmi of different sizes and decorated them in an unusual style. I kept them in New Market and started selling them,” said Srajal Shukla. A shopkeeper was kind enough when he came to know about my problem and allowed me to sell the idols in front of his shop.

Srajal said that he had Rs 3,500 with which he bought 20 idols of various sizes and decorated them. He sold about 14 idols by evening and was sure that remaining idols too would be sold. “Thanks to Goddess Laxmi. I am sure even these pieces will be sold in time so that I can return to Narsinghpur today only. I want to celebrate Diwali with my father and family,” said Srajal.

Srajal said he had earned enough to pay for the first installment of Rs 6,500 for the fee but added that he wants more to buy books and stationery. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University vice chancellor Prof Ramdev Bhardwaj said he was unaware of the case. “University has provision for waiving fees of such students. Let him come to us and we will do all to help him. I can guarantee that his studies will be completed with dignity,” said Bhardwaj.