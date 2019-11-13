Bhopal: DHE forms grievance redressal panel to reduce court cases

BHOPAL: Department of Higher Education has taken a unique initiative to reduce number of court cases filed by its staff members. A grievance redressal committee has been constituted where the staff members can approach to get their issued addressed. They will be allowed to approach court only if their grievance remains unresolved in the committee.

Separate committees have been formed for the staff members of the Department of higher education (DHE). A committee under the principal secretary has been constituted to address the issues related to gazetted officials including professors, librarians and sports officers.

Another committee has been formed under additional directors that will provide reprieve to non-gazetted staff members. All the staff members will have to file the grievance online on the portal of the department. They can also keep track of the status of their complaint. Concerned committee will meet and try to provide amicable solution to the complainant.

The complainant will be allowed to approach court only in case the department is unable to resolve the issue and complainant remains unsatisfied.

‘There are several cases where the issue could have been resolved with timely intervention of the officials concerned. In absence of such mechanism people approach court thereby increasing work load of the department,’ said a senior official of the department.

IT Cell of the department has issued their phone numbers to provide guidance to the complainants. The complainant has to lodge the complaint through his/her official email ID. Those staff members who do not have official email IDs can contact the IT cell.

Another corner has been made to address complaints of the students as well. Now they can also lodge online complaints related with marksheet, scholarships etc.