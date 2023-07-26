Bhopal: Despite CM’s Annoyance, Roads Become Worse In City | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Chief Minister Shivraj Singh expressing displeasure about poor condition of city roads in October last year, the thoroughfare from Hamidia Road to Shahjahanabad maintained by Public Works Department (PWD) has worn off despite repairs.

The PWD has blamed Bhopal Municipal Corporation for bad road as it has dug it up to lay drains. PWD executive engineer Pravin Sharma said, “Hamidia Road to Shajahanabad road is under PWD but BMC had dug it up for nullah and storm water drains.

So, BMC should repair it. This is the reason Alpna Tiraha’s condition is pathetic. Road along Bharat Talkies has been dug. BMC should restore it.” In fact, road along Alpana Tiraha is in a bad state.

Heavy vehicles like public transport buses pass through it. The road goes towards Hamidia Road to Shahjahanabad and then to Royal Market, Old Court through Hospital Street.

The entire stretch of road from Royal Market to Hospital in front of Taj-ul-Masajid is in a bad shape. The BMC’s bid to improve the quality of roads proved futile in rainy season. The tar, which is used for upgradation of roads, gets washed away creating potholes.

The road repair work has begun recently. The mixture that is used for road upgradation is brought and offloaded on the stretch under repair. Due to intermittent spells of heavy rain, the top soil is washed away.

Mayor instructed officials to take up road repair work during monsoon. If the repair is carried out before monsoon, it would last longer, sources said.

Major Chunk Spent In Narela Assembly Constituency

BMC leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “Rs 36 crore out of Rs 46 crore sanctioned for Bhopal city under Kayakalp Scheme by state government has been used for road construction only in Narela Assembly constituency.

Mayor Malti Rai had announced to give Rs 1 lakh in every ward for road repair. This is verbal announcement. Municipal commissioner will not execute till it is passed by municipal council.”

Funds To Corporators

Additional municipal commissioner (finance) Gunwant Sewatkar said, “ Rs 46 crore have been sanctioned for roads construction for Bhopal city under Kayakalp Scheme by state government.

In addition to this, 50% of property tax is given for development of wards to corporators so that they can spend on road repair and construction.”

