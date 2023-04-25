Bhopal: Death of Uday remains a mystery

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of South African cheetah Uday is still a mystery. The forest officials are waiting to get the full report on cause of Uday’s death. It’s vital organs have been sent to veterinary laboratory in Jabalpur for forensic examination whose report is awaited. The senior forest officials in Bhopal too are waiting for full autopsy report to decide where better protection measures are required for cheetahs at Kuno.

The short post mortem-report had hinted that Uday died due to cardiopulmonary failure. However, it is unclear what led to cardiopulmonary failure. The possibility of snake bite is a wild guess. The actual cause will be known after full autopsy report.

“We are doing our best to save cheetahs, it’s not that we brought them here to kill them. They are being taken care of well,” an annoyed forest officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press.

“Even if there is a wild possibility that cheetahs are suffering from some disease. In such a case, they can be vaccinated immediately as most cheetahs are inside the enclosure,” said a forest officer.

Cheetah Uday had died inside the enclosure. It faltered while walking and later collapsed. This was second cheetah death in Kuno after the death of female Namibian cheetah.

