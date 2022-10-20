Bhopal: Data entry of higher education institutions on AISHE portal must, says minister

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Entry of data on portal of All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) is necessary for correct information about the indicators of higher education, said Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav. A survey of AISHE 2021-22 is going to start soon, the minister said while speaking in a workshop on the process of AISHE at MP Private University Regulatory Commission on Wednesday. He said that the survey collects data on several parameters like teacher student enrollment, gender equality index, exam results, finance, infrastructure etc. Also the indicators of education like Gross Enrollment Ratio, Student-Teacher Ratio etc. are calculated from the data collected from AISHE. He said that this data is used by the Central Government for policy making of higher education and in research.

RK Shah, State Nodal Officer, AISHE, Gujarat, said that according to the report of All India Survey 2019-20, more than five lakh students have been enrolled. He said that all universities, institutions of national importance, established institutes of various ministries, medical education, technical education, farmers welfare and agricultural development, veterinary and animal husbandry, culture and other departments are required to obtain AISHE code. The data is entered on the AISHE portal by the visiting educational institutions, he said.