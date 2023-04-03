Bhopal: Cyber HQ to purchase high-end software, hardware to combat criminals

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cyber headquarters will purchase high-end software and hardware worth Rs 12 crore to crack the mobile phone password without losing preserved information, officials said on Monday.

In many cases, police while cracking password of the mobile phone, lose important data stored in it. Now hardware and software will be purchased from which cyber expert can crack password without losing any data.

Besides, software will be purchased to restore deleted data from mobile phones. It will help the police to retrieve data of cyber criminals and also of anti-national elements deleted from the mobile phone during police raid.

The ADG (cyber) Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press that the department would look for latest version or the technology to catch cyber fraudsters. “A high-end call detail record analyser (CDR) will be purchased, which will help police to track people close to cyber criminals. The analyser will give the possible hint in short time about the criminal’s helpers. Presently, it is done manually,” he said.

An IP (internet protocol) log tracker will be purchased, which will help police to track and arrest the people who are using fake IP from unknown location. “A good amount will be allocated for capacity building of police personnel, common people, schoolchildren, college students about the internet security protocols. If the youngsters are informed about the internet dangers, half of problems related to cyber crime will come down,” ADG Deshmukh said.