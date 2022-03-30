Bhopal: Culture department appoints Teekam Joshi as director of MP School of Drama

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teekam Joshi, on Wednesday, was appointed director of MP School of Drama (MPSD). The order for his appointment was issued by the Culture Deparment.

After around six months of exercise, the school has got a full-time director. The school was running under the in-charge director till now.

Teekam Joshi who hails from Bhopal has been appointed on a fixed honorarium of Rs 90,000 per month for a period of three years. A graduate from National School of Drama in 2001 with specialisation in acting, he has worked with various groups and repertories including the NSD Rep co. He has worked with various veteran directors and altogether he has acted in more than 120 plays.

He has received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Bismillah Khan Yuva puraskar for Acting. He is presently working as a freelance Actor and has acted in plays, television and films. He is also a visiting faculty for Acting and Speech in NSD.

After the departure of former director Alok Chatterjee on October 8 in 2021, the MPSD was functioning without a director. Earlier, the deputy director of culture department PK Jha was made the director incharge of the school. A few days back, he was replaced by Vandana Pandey.

Admission process starts

The MPSD has invited applications for admissions for the session 2022-23 recently. The last date for submitting the application is April 15. The proposed preliminary selection workshop will be conducted in May or June. After the declaration of the session 2019-2020 as zero year due to Coivd, at present only the students of session 2021- 2022 are getting training in the school. The school run by Department of Culture, conducts a one-year diploma course for training in theatrical discipline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:45 PM IST