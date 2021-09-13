Bhopal: CRPF constable loses Rs 62,000 on online dating site

BHOPAL: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable lost Rs 62,000 after he followed instructions by a caller from an online dating site. The 28-year-constable Santosh Mahobia lives in Bangarasia campus of the CRPF.

His wife and children had gone to Jabalpur in August. He told police that he clicked on a dating site and he received a call. The caller told him that he will have to deposit Rs 10,000 for registration. He deposited the amount and later was asked to deposit Rs 14,000 for processing. He again deposited the amount. However, the caller told him that the amount is refundable and asked him to pay Rs 25,000 for the refund.

He again deposited the money. When he sought the amount back, the caller again asked him to deposit Rs 35,000 for immediate refund. Mahobia, this time, refused to deposit amount. However, the caller convinced him to deposit some amount for refund.

The caller then told him that he should at least deposit Rs 14,000 to which he agreed. After he deposited the amount, the caller stopped receiving the call and switched off his phone.

He then lodged a complaint with the crime branch and the case was transferred to Misrod police station on Sunday. Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Shivbabu Tripathi said accused has been booked and search is underway to nab him.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:20 PM IST