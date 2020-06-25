Bhopal: Crocodile kills man in Kaliasot river

A man was killed by a crocodile in Kaliasot river on Wednesday night. The deceased had gone for fishing in the river with his cousin.
His body was found with over 100 bites of crocodile on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Pratap Sahay, who worked as a security guard in the farm house of Sarguja estate maharaja Aruneshwar Sharan Singhdeo at Kaliyasot.
He was a resident of Sarguja and was staying at the farm house with his cousin.
Sahay was aware of the threat of crocodiles around and would often warn others not to go there but on Wednesday, in a drunken state entered the waters.
On Wednesday night, around 12:05 am, Sahay and his cousin Sanjay planned to catch fish and cook after they got drunk.
As they reached there, Sahay entered the waters and asked Sanjay to bring torch as there was hardly any visibility around.
As he left the area, Sahay was dragged into deep water by the crocodile. When Sanjay returned he did not find Sahay there and searched him for some time and when he did not find Sahay, he informed others.
His relatives and neighbors rushed to the spot and found the clothes and shoes of the victim on the bank of the river and informed police about around 5 am.
A search operation was started with the help of divers of police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and of home guards.
The body was fished out by 03:30 pm and from the wounds on body, the officials conclude that it was a crocodile attack.
