Bhopal: Crocodile kills man in Kaliasot river

A man was killed by a crocodile in Kaliasot river on Wednesday night. The deceased had gone for fishing in the river with his cousin.

His body was found with over 100 bites of crocodile on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Pratap Sahay, who worked as a security guard in the farm house of Sarguja estate maharaja Aruneshwar Sharan Singhdeo at Kaliyasot.

He was a resident of Sarguja and was staying at the farm house with his cousin.

Sahay was aware of the threat of crocodiles around and would often warn others not to go there but on Wednesday, in a drunken state entered the waters.