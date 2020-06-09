Bhopal: Man rescues friend from crocodile’s jaw while swimming in Kaliasot dam

BHOPAL: Showing quick presence of mind and alacrity, a man saved life of his friend who was attacked by a crocodile in Kaliasot Dam on Tuesday.

Two friends Amit Jhatav and Gajendra Singh, both in their 30s and residents of police Line, Nehru Nagar, had gone for swimming in Kaliasot Dam when Amit was attacked by a crocodile, said forest office AK Jhavar.

Amit, son of Munna Lal Jathav a sub inspector with Hanumajganj Police Station, is undergoing treatment at Sharda Hospital, he informed.

Amit, recuperating at hospital told Free press, “ After over two-month lockdown my friend Gajendra and I went for evening walk at Kaliasot dam. Seeing water after such a long time we couldn’t resist and decided to go swimming, as we used to do so earlier. We had just gone 1-2 feet deep in water when a crocodile caught hold of my leg and dragged me deeper.”

Hearing my screams, my friend Gajendra, who was right behind me, came to my rescue and he fended off the crocodile, said Amit.

“While swimming we were just recording it on our mobile, and when the crocodile attacked me and pulled be under the water, my friend acting swiftly took the stick the one we were using to hold the mobile, and started hitting the crocodile with it. The crocodile, which was around 7-8 feet, released my leg and escaped,” informed Amit.

The both were having bath at the dam, but it is fault of irrigation department which has not put any warning signage there, said the official. People frequently come for bath at this dam, administration should also take measures to prevent such incidences, he added.