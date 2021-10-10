Bhopal: Covid protocol violation in Durga puja pandals

Bhopal: There appears to be gross violation of Covid protocol in pandals set up for Durga puja in the state capital. Devotees appear negligent with regard to Covid protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Even organisers avoid implementing guidelines. In Subhash Nagar, no devotee was seen wearing masks in pandal on Saturday. Social distancing was not maintained during Aarti.

The situation is more or less same in all the Durga puja pandals. This is despite the fact that district administration has issued guidelines in the state capital to curb spread of coronavirus during festival season.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Affairs has issued Standard Operating Procedure on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 during festivities.

According to police, organisers have been told to ensure implementation of Covid protocol.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:32 AM IST