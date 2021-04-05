Bhopal: Covid growth is abnormal, middle class more infected: ACS

oUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL

Additional Chief Secretary Mohd Suleman has said the number of corona patients has increased abnormally in the state. He told media persons on Monday that the number of cases, which began to shoot up from March 15, was many times more than that of the government's estimate.

He said the number of cases, as increased between February and March, had been 15 times more than that of January. The positivity rate was 10.4% that had not been seen earlier, he said. He further said that the disease had infected the poor last year but this time, the middleclass people were afflicted with the virus. According to him, 60% of infected people are in home isolation and 40% of them are in the hospitals.

He said 27% of patients had been put on oxygen. According to Suleman, there are 22,000 active cases in the state, and the government can take the load of 50,000 patients. About the number of deaths, Suleman said that the hospitals had not provided correct figures. He said the government generally issued the figures of death on the basis of statics provided by the hospitals, so it was not possible for him to justify the figures. He further said that eight UK variant corona cases had been found in the state, so it would be wrong to conclude that the disease was spreading fast because of the UK variant cases.He said that the lockdown was not the solution to the disease and that people must learn corona-appropriate behavior.

According to him, the studies have shown that wearing masks is the best way to keep corona at bay.