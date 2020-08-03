Bhopal: COVID-19 warriors face discrimination by neighbours, patients’ attendants

Bhopal: As the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise, so are the reports of stigmatization of doctors at hands of neighbours and relatives of patients. The doctors are fighting a dual battle, while they are waging a war against the deadly virus with whatever limited resources they have, these corona warriors are all left by themselves to defend against the social stigma they face over Covid-19.

A group of three final year medical students had to quit their rented accommodation after one of them tested positive for the infection. The medicos alleged that they were asked to vacate the house by the landlord. “The landlord is a nice man but he succumbed to pressure from residents and asked us to vacate,” said the doctor.

Such incidents have been reported from across the state. Doctor posted at Bhind district hospital complained about the attitude of the patients’ attendants. “It is really hard to make them understand the complexity of the situation,” said Dr Karmveer Singh. Attendants of the patients are adamant to stay with corona positive patients ignoring all cautions and warning, he added.

Similarly, panic gripped Betul district hospital after a pediatrician post there tested covid positive. Parents of those 34 children admitted in SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) were specially a worried lot. The SNCU area has been sealed and entry limited but the parents have blamed the doctor for the situation.

“Doctors are fighting the battle at several fronts. They have to remain careful protecting their own families. In addition they also face stigma from the neighbour,” said physician Dr Rajeev Singh.

There have been several reports from other parts of the state that doctors face a shortage of PPE kits besides other essential things required like quality masks and sanitisers. However, we feel hurt, the most when we are stigmatized and blamed for the spread of corona, added Dr Singh.

Dr Singh stressed on the need to have a proper study of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on doctors.