Bhopal: Cousin Brother Who Raped MBA Student For 4 Years Untraceable

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman pursuing MBA from a private college in Bhopal was raped by her cousin brother for four years at her house in the city. The accused is on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him, police said. A case was registered against accused under Sections 376(2)N and 506 of IPC on Saturday.

According to Habibganj police station officials, the woman’s cousin brother, a native of Khandwa, visited her house frequently. Four years ago, when he came to her place, he found her alone. Taking advantage of the situation, he violated her and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. He also promised to marry her.

For four years, he kept committing the act. It was recently that his family and that of woman came to know about their relationship. The family of the accused condemned the woman after which she broke all contacts with them. On Friday, when the woman mounted pressure on the accused to marry her, he refused. The woman then approached the Habibganj police station and lodged a complaint against him.

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Submitting Kids’ Forged Birth Certificates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against a woman who submitted forged birth certificates of her children to obtain their custody from the court, the police said on Saturday. The woman has filed petition to seek divorce. The Koh-e-fiza police station officials said complainant Vipin Singh, a private company employee, had separated from wife Sonika Singh two years ago. They have filed for divorce.

The couple has two children, who currently stay with Vipin at his house in Shahpura. Their divorce plea is pending at court. He came to know about errors in birth certificates submitted by Sonika at the court. When he contacted the department concerned, he learnt that the birth certificates produced by Sonika at the court were not issued from there.

He then approached Koh-e-fiza police and lodged a complaint against Sonika and her father Paramjeet Singh. During the probe, the police learnt that Paramjeet had forged documents and Sonika submitted them at the court. The accused duo has not been arrested, police said.