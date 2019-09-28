Bhopal: Country’s first e-waste clinic to come up in city

BHOPAL: The first e-waste clinic of the country will be set up in Bhopal. The municipal body is all set to dispose electronic waste generated from the city as per the solid waste management rules 2016.

Three electronic waste clinic will be set up in the city. After three-month pilot project in state capital, e-waste clinics will be replicated across the country.

In absence of any mechanism, currently electronic waste which include defunct and useless electrical or electronic devices are being discarding along with the other household waste.

With the coming up of the e-waste clinic, the electronic devises would be collected and then sent for scientific disposal.

The officials of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities of the e-waste clinics. The BMC is now looking for land to set up e-waste clinics.

In the initial stage, the clinic will run on pilot project in three areas of the city and after its success it will be replicated in other parts of the city as well across the state.

Additional municipal commissioner Rajesh Rathod said BMC has been chosen by CPCB for the pilot project.

Initially, a e-waste clinic will be set up near Nanake Petrol Pump; people bringing their e-waste will get better exchange value than offered by any other dealer, said Rathod.

The collected electronic waste will then be sent to Alwar in Rajasthan for scientific disposal. The initiative will also raise awareness about the damaged being caused to environment due to duping of electronic waste.

The residents will also be asked to bring their e-waste to the clinic and in return they will be given exchange value against the waste.

The people would be keen to bring their e-waste to the clinic as it would fetch them some money. The value would be more that what is being offered at any other unit.

