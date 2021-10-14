Bhopal: Cops turn saviours, save youth who tried to commit suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khakhi clad men known for their rough and tough attitude turned out to be saviours in Bhopal late Wednesday night.

They saved the life of a youth who tried to commit suicide by slitting his wrist. They broke open the door of the youth's house and rushed him to AIIMS Hospital.

According to reports, Bagh Sewania police was informed that a youth had locked him room near Gurudwara in Saket Nagar. Two policemen- head constable Upendra Rajawat and Ravi- were sent to the spot.

When the duo policemen reached the spot, they found that the youth had slit his left wrist. They rushed the youth to AIIMS hospital.

The police sources said that the condition of the youth was stable now. However, the reason that prompted him to attempt suicide is yet to be established.

“It is a commendable job done by our policemen. The statement of the youth is yet to be recorded,” said a senior police officer.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 04:58 PM IST