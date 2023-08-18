Bhopal: Cops Caught On Camera Dragging Woman In Full Public View In Katni

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Katni police are on the receiving end after a video surfaced on social media showing the cops dragging a woman in full public view. It is claimed that the woman was objecting to installation of an electric tower on her land as she had not received any compensation for the same . In the video that has gone viral on social media on Wednesday evening, the woman is seen being dragged by police personnel in presence of government officials and others in Kauriya village of Katni district. The incident took place a few days ago.

The woman, identified as Chaina Bai Kachi, was reportedly thrashed and taken into custody when she demanded compensation for acquisition of her land for installing an electricity tower. The police, denying the use of force against the woman, said that they acted as per the rules.

Senior police officer Manoj Kedia, said the woman was creating public nuisance and blocking work to install the electricity tower and so she was taken into preventive custody. The officer denied that cops had beaten up the woman. "Women cops acted as per the rules," the officer said.

The woman claimed that she did not receive any compensation for acquiring her land for the installation of the tower. When a bulldozer rolled in to install the tower, the woman and her kin tried to block its way. At that point, police allegedly thrashed her and took her and four others into preventive custody.

Later, the woman and her family members went to the SP office to lodge a complaint against the police. "The contractors roped in by the power company, revenue officials and police personnel tried to capture my land," the woman told the police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)