Bhopal: Cop sedates constable, rapes her at a hotel

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old constable has lodged a police complaint against her another cop of sexually assaulting her. The cop had allegedly offered her water laced with sedative and raped her when she fell unconscious. The incident occurred earlier this year in June in a hotel. Police have registered a complaint and initiated investigation.

In her complaint to TT Nagar police, the woman constable said had gone to have meal at a hotel on June 15 where she another cop, who currently is posted in Vidisha.

While dining the woman complained of uneasy and asked the cop if he had any idea about a doctor in the area. The cop told the woman that he would take her to a doctor. The cop instead drove her to a hotel saying that he has called a doctor there. When the woman went to washroom, the cop allegedly laced water with some sedatives.

The cop later sexually assaulted the constable when she fell unconscious after consuming the laced water.

The constable on regaining consciousness came to know that her modesty has been outraged. The woman told cop that she would file a police complaint against him. However, the cop in turn threatened to ruin her life. The woman initially kept mum, but when her friends and colleagues advised her to approach police and seek justice, she filed a complaint on Thursday.

SHO TT Nagar Sanjeev Chowksey said that the accused is currently serving in Vidisha and was earlier posted in Bhopal. No arrest has been made as yet, and a departmental inquiry will be initiated against him in Bhopal, he added.