Bhopal contractual sub-engineer Hema Meena rolled in wealth as her family lived hand-to mouth back home

The crorepati contractual sub engineer Hema Meena had fallen into Lokayukta net on May 11 following raids on her properties in three locations. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The multi millionaire contractual sub-engineer of MP Police Housing Corporation life got as many as 10 Air conditioners installed in a hall at her palatial farm house, however, back home, her family lived a life of penury.

The crorepati contractual sub engineer Hema Meena had fallen into Lokayukta net on May 11 following raids on her properties in three locations. The Lokayukta sleuths had unearthed moveable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 10 crore. The contractual sub engineer, who drew a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, amassed properties worth crore and lived a king-size life, but back home her family members lived hand-to-mouth. During the raids, the sleuths had found as many as 10 air conditioners in the hall and many luxurious items in the farmhouse. Her brother lives in a small house that does not even have plaster on it. It has also came to fore that her brother and his family had themselves made bricks for their house as they had no money to buy it. Her brother and his family had severed ties with Hema because ‘she was walking on the wrong path’. None of her other family members or relatives were permitted to live in the house where the ‘crorepati corrupt’ engineer lived alone.

Sleuths at farmhouse of Nema Neema | FP

Details of vehicles in Hema’s farmhouse sought

On Monday the Lokayukta police Bhopal served notices on road transport department officers and also the banks to share the details of the vehicles found parked in the farm house of the contractual sub-engineer Hema Meena. The sleuths have found as many as nine four-wheelers parked in the farmhouse but none of them were registered in the name of the Hema.

Hema Neema farmhouse | FP

The police have served the notices on the registered vehicle owners to show their documents, the mode of purchase. The sleuths suspect that the money was paid by the sub-engineer and got them registered in name of others to keep away from coming under the scanner

DSP, Sanjay Shukla told Free Press that the evaluation of the seized property is under process. The police have also served notices to the banks seeking details of the transactions and also of the lockers the sub-engineer had in banks.

Evaluations of seized properties underway

The evaluations of the properties seized by the sleuths are underway. The PWD officials are ascertaining the valuation of the main building situated in Bilkhiriya and in other places. As many as 18 land records were seized by the sleuths.