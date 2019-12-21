Bhopal: Congress to hold peace-rallies against CAA across state on Dec 25

BHOPAL: Congress will organise peace-rallies against the Citizen Amendment Act across the state on December 25.

Amid the reports of nationwide protests against CAA and NRC, MP Congress unit will hold peace-rallies to mark its opposition to the recently enacted law.

Sources in the party informed that the party has decided to take out a peace-rally on the day, but the shape, place and agenda is not yet fixed. Whereas on the other hand to prevent any untoward situation related to the CAA in the state, in 50 out of 52 districts Section of CrPC 144 is imposed.

According to sources, Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead the peace-rally in Bhopal. It is also informed that a peace-rally will be taken out at every district headquarters to mark the mass protest. In-charge ministers, including the MLAs will lead the rally in other parts of the state.