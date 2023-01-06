Bhopal: ‘Congress to bring charge sheet against 15 ministers on corruption’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party will bring charge sheet against 15 ministers on corruption shortly, said former minister Jitu Patwari here on Friday. Talking to media, he said ministers were involved in corruption and siphoning off tax payers’ money for their personal enrichment. The Congress is preparing the data and party will release the facts to media soon, he said.

Responding to a query, he said state government failed to attract investors and bring investment in the state. He raised questions on the proposed global investors’ summit. He alleged that the state failed to attract major investment from five GISs.

He added that Congress party was not against GIS but was worried that state did not benefit even after spending crores of rupees. He asked state government to present white paper on the investment coming to the state, how much amount was spent on the summit and how many people got employment.

