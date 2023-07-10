Bhopal: Congress Raises Objection As Union Minister Smriti Irani Gets Pictures Clicked With Adopted Kids, Allege Law Violation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress, on Monday, has raised an objection after Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani got pictures clicked with adopted kids and parents at symposium, alleging violation of law. The opposition party has also demanded action against the organisers.

A symposium on child protection, safety and welfare organized by the union ministry of women and child development in Bhopal on Sunday, has fallen in controversy, over the union minister's pictures with adopted kids.

The Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta, alleged, “Despite being a minister, she (Smriti Irani) didn’t hesitate in making public the identity of adopted kids and parents who’ve adopted them. All the BJP leaders are the same when it comes to violating the law.”

“Being a minister, she has some legal obligations to fulfill, but instead of abiding by the legal obligations, she has violated the law by making public the identities of the kids and their adopted parents. She often remembers Rahul Gandhi, but has herself violated the law. The Congress will explore legal options in the matter and move accordingly. The BJP needs to apologize to the country, the adopted kids and their parents, for the minister’s irresponsible act. We demand legal action against the organizers of the event,” Gupta demanded.

When questioned about the development, the MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights head Dravindra More tried to play down the matter, saying, “The legal issues pertaining to the development will be considered and corrective action taken.”

At least three adopted kids and their adopted parents were invited to the symposium. One of the adopted kids had their birthday on Sunday. The union minister who presented bouquets to the families and adopted kids, also got pictures clicked and videos shot with the kids and their families.

Some of those parents who had adopted kids, also discussed on camera issues pertaining to adoption of children and how they can be simplified further.