Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Bhopal: Congress misrepresented OBC reservation claim in court, says BJP chief

He said the Congress party has filed the petition in Supreme Court on OBC reservation in panchayat elections and misrepresented the reservation claims due to which problems occurred for OBCs in the state.
Staff Reporter
VD Sharma |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The confusion caused by Congress leaders by filing court case pertaining to reservation in panchayat elections has hurt the rights of other backward class (OBC) people, said state BJP state president VD Sharma while talking to media persons here on Monday.

He said Congress party has filed the petition in Supreme Court on OBC reservation in panchayat elections and misrepresented the reservation claims due to which problems occurred for OBCs in the state.

'We had said it earlier too that a Congress leader who is also an advocate has misrepresented the case in court and harmed the rights of OBC people'. Sharma stressed that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had streamlined the panchayat election in the state but Congress has created deadlock.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
