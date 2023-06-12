Bhopal: Congress Councillor Zaki Health Deteriorates

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of Congress councillor Shabista Zaki further deteriorated on Sunday night. The Congress councillor has received 30 stitches on her head and her condition is critical, said police.

Shyamala hills police station SHO , Umesh Yadav said that Zaki and her husband Asif Zaki were allegedly attacked by their neighbour Yasir with a baseball bat over car parking in the Shymala Hills locality on Thursday late night. The councillor can hardly speak and her health condition is grim, said the officer. Two days ago, Zaki had accused the Shyamala hills police of going lenient on accused Yasir. When Yadav was inquired about an FIR registered against Yasir, which includes only ordinary sections of the IPC, the officer said that currently a case has been lodged under Section 327. As new revelations are being made in the case, more sections will be added to the FIR.