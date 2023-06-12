Bhopal: CM Announces To Hike Honorarium Of Anganwadi Workers To Rs 13,000

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after announcing to gradually hike the benefit of Ladli Behna Scheme up to Rs 3,000 per month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday made yet another big announcement of increasing the honorarium of Anganwadi workers by Rs 3000 to Rs 13,000.

The honorarium will be increased to Rs 13,000 from Rs 10,000 and the same will be hiked by Rs 1,000 every year as an incentive, said the chief minister, adding that the benefit of Rs 1,000 under Ladli Behana will be given separately to Anganwadi workers. The honorarium of mini Anganwadi workers has been fixed to Rs 6,500 per month, said Chouhan while addressing the convention of Anganwadi Workers and Bharatiya Majdoor Mahasangh at BHEL Dussehra Ground here on Sunday. The chief minister said that the facilities offered to a government employee will also be provided to Anganwadi workers.

On retirement, Anganwadi workers will be given a lump sum Rs 1.25 lakh while Sahayika will get Rs 1 lakh. They will be given health and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Fifty per cent posts of Anganwadi workers will be reserved for the promotion of Sahayika.

Lauding the role of Anganwadi workers, the chief minister said that within a short time, 1.25 crore registrations of beneficiaries were done under Ladli Behna Yojna, which is a big achievement. He also praised their role in registration of beneficiaries in Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana and their efforts in checking malnutrition. He added that the Ladli Behana Scheme is going to prove an important link in social revolution. Earlier, the members of Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh and Anganwadi workers expressed their views in the programme.