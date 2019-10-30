Bhopal: Cong MLA, 13 others sent to jail

BHOPAL: Special Court of MP-MLA Bhopal sent Congress MLA Babu Jandel and 13 others to jail on Wednesday.

Irrigation department officials had filed a case against the MLA and others for creating ruckus and obstructing them while performing government duty.

Advocate Santosh Meena said that in 2008, Sheopur police had registered the case against the MLA and 15-20 others.

It was alleged that SDOP of irrigation department Vikas Rajoria, sub engineers BM Garg and NS Tomar and one more were on channel patrolling. When they reached the channel gate no 122 near Matasula village a few unidentified people stopped and thrashed them.

The case was presented in court of JK Bajolia and on July 15, 2015 the court awarded one year imprisonment and penalty of Rs 500 on each of the accused.

The convicts moved higher Court. After Babu Jandel became MLA in 2018, appeal was made in the MP MLA Court Bhopal. The incident was part of state wide farmers agitation.

The advocate said that Bhopal Court confirmed the sentence of lower court and sent the MLA and 13 others to jail.

He said that they would move High Court shortly.